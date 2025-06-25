Showers and thunderstorms expected by the afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

Clouds will stick around during the morning hours and begin to break up by the mid-afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will fire up as early as 1PM. The best chance for severe weather will be along the Colorado/Kansas border. The main threat for the I-25 corridor will be heavy rainfall and localized flooding.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 80; Low: 53.

Colorado Springs will have highs today in the 80s. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. These thunderstorms will begin around 1PM and last through 7PM.

Pueblo forecast: High: 88; Low: 56.

Pueblo will have highs in the upper 80s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected for the morning. By the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will pop up across the area.

Canon City forecast: High: 85; Low: 57.

Canon City will have highs today in the mid-80s. Showers and thunderstorms will be isolated. Rain chances increase towards the early afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 72; Low: 45.

Woodland Park will have temperatures in the 50s during the morning and eventually warm into the lower 70s. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase by the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 76; Low: 53.

A general thunderstorm risk is prevalent across the I-25 corridor and thunderstorms will pop up during the early afternoon. Temperatures today will get into the mid-70s.

Plains forecast: High: 80s and 90s; Low: 50s & 60s.

There is a marginal risk (1/5) for the plains and severe storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Heavy rain, flooding, small hail, and gusty winds will be possible with these storms.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 83/82; Low: 52.

The southern I-25 corridor will have temperatures in the lower 80s by the afternoon. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

The mountains will have highs in the 70s across the region. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Heading into Thursday, temperatures are expected to warm and rain chances will drop. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms closer to the Colorado/Kansas border, but I-25 is expected to stay dry. Highs each day will warm, and rain chances return into the forecast on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will also have a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

