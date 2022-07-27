Showers and storms today with localized flooding as the primary threat

Today’s Forecast:

After a day of heavy rain and flooding, we're starting out dry and humid.

We'll be warm today with highs in the 80s and 90s. Most of the day will be cloudy, but we'll see at least some sunshine through the mid-morning.

Tuesday was a tough day for us, because most weather models showed dry skies from Pueblo to Colorado Springs. As we know, it rained heavily in those areas with lots of flooding and even a few high water rescues.

Based on what happened yesterday, we're going to forecast a chance for storms, even though most models are showing dry skies in Teller, Fremont, Pueblo, and El Paso Counties. El Paso County is the most likely area for a surprise storm due to the topography on the west and north sides of the city. If we do see storms in El Paso County, heavy rain and flooding would be the main threats.

The best areas for storms that are supported by our models are in the mountains, valleys, and along the Raton Mesa. Strong winds and heavy rain with flooding would continue to be the main storm concerns.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 85; Low: 61. Warm and muggy today with highs in mid 80s before heavy clouds move in during the afternoon. Models are not showing rain in Colorado Springs or really anywhere in El Paso County, but we're still leaving a chance for storms in the afternoon. IF we do get rain today, heavy rain and flooding are the main concerns, especially in low-lying areas like Security-Widefield or Powers & Barnes.

Pueblo forecast: High: 90; Low: 64. Hot and a little muggy with a low chance of rain in the afternoon. Yesterday, we saw no storms in the models, but heavy rain and flooding developed anyway. Based on that, and the moisture in the atmosphere today, we're going to leave a chance for rain in the forecast today with heavy rain and flooding as the big concerns IF storms develop.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 66. Like Pueblo, it'll be hot and muggy with a chance for storms in the afternoon and evening. As of now, most modeling shows dry skies, but we know if storms do form, heavy rain and flooding are the main threats.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 52. Warm and muggy with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Most weather models show dry skies in Teller County, but if a storm does form it could have heavy rain and lots of lightning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm and muggy with a chance for strong storms in the afternoon, even though most models show dry skies.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and muggy today with mostly dry skies. If we do see storms, it'll be anything that forms in El Paso County moving southeast, with more rain down in Las Animas and Baca Counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 60s. Scattered strong storms are possible along I-25 from Walsenburg to Trinidad today with strong winds and heavy rain as the two main threats. Flooding is possible today near the Spring burn scar, but not so much along I-25.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Scattered storms are expected across the southern mountains and valleys today. We could see flooding on the Spring burn scar, so be on alert this afternoon if you live in that area.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday and Friday will be weather alert days in southern Colorado for thunderstorms with heavy rain and flooding. Severe threats could include hail and strong winds over the next two days, but heavy rain with widespread flooding will be the primary concern. Flooding risks are highest in areas that have experienced heavy rain over the last few days.

We'll see fewer storms on Saturday, but they could still be quite strong in parts of the viewing area.

Sunday through Tuesday looks dry but HOT with highs climbing back into the 90s.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

