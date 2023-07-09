Severe Weather Tears through the Eastern Plains Once Again, Bringing Large Hail and Tornado Warnings

Tonight's Forecast:

** Severe Thunderstorm Watch for SE Colorado until 11pm Saturday **

Severe Thunderstorms will continue to develop and roll over the Eastern Plains. Arkansas River Valley has been hit particularly hard so far today and the threat will continue into the evening hours. Eventually, the threat will diminish and the atmosphere will stabilize. We'll be left with cloudy conditions for the first half of the overnight period, followed by mostly clear skies at sunrise.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 82;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 87;

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 89;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 78;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s;

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Extended outlook forecast:

A brief break on Sunday as we dry out under mostly clear skies. However, with all the residual moisture and daytime heating, I can't rule out a late afternoon shower or T'Storm in the Pikes Peak Region, but those will be extremely isolated.

Monday will bring another round of strong to potentially severe storms before we clear out, dry out, and heat up for the middle part of the week under high pressure. By week's end, showers and storms will once again enter into our forecast.

