Severe weather risk returns to southeastern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

We are starting off today with some fog in the area, and some rain in the Pikes Peak Region. A slight risk (level 2 out of 5) has been issued for portions of eastern Colorado. The risk is not as high closer to the I-25 corridor, but all threats remain on the table. Hail will be approaching that severe criteria with the strongest storms potentially producing golf balls. The biggest threats will be for our far eastern counties from Prowers up to Kit Carson county.

We will start seeing storms pop up around 2/3PM, but storms will really start popping up around dinnertime. This will liner through the evening hours and showers will return for Friday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 69; Low: 42.

Waking up this morning there is some fog and rain in the area. This will clear once we get into the later part of this morning, and into the afternoon. The Springs is included in a marginal risk for today (level 1 out of 5). Thunderstorms will start popping up around 2/3PM, and the severe risk will increase going into the dinnertime hours. Hail and wind will be the primary threats with these storms. It wouldn't be a bad idea to keep your car in the garage today.

Pueblo forecast: High: 77; Low: 45.

Pueblo is also included in the marginal risk. Hail and wind will be the main threats, so it's not a bad idea to put that car in the garage later this afternoon. Things will wrap up later on this evening, but a chance of showers will continue into Friday.

Canon City forecast: High: 73; Low: 47.

Canon city doesn't have as much of a risk for severe weather, but don't be surprised if you come across a thunderstorm during the afternoon. Highs will get into the lower 70s, and overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 62; Low: 34.

Woodland Park will have the opportunity for a few showers today and a couple rumbles of thunder. Highs will reach the lower 60s and lows overnight will drop into the mi-to-lower 30s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 65; Low: 40.

The Monument area is included in the marginal (1 out of 5) risk for today. Thunderstorms will start popping up during the lunchtime hours (2/3PM). Hail and wind will be the primary threats.

Plains forecast: High: 60s & 70s; Low: 40s.

The plains are starting off warm this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. We will continue this warm up into the afternoon and combined with the increased moisture this will set us up for some severe weather later on this afternoon. The far eastern counties are included in a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for today. All threats are on the table for these storms.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 72/76; Low: 42.

Walsenburg and Trinidad will be outside of any severe risk, but there will be a small chance for some showers in the area. Temperatures will rise into the lower-to-mid 70s by this afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s.

The mountains and higher terrain will have some showers across the area, and potentially some thunder and lightning. The mountains are outside of today's severe risk. Highs will get into the 60s and overnight lows will drop into the 30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Going into the weekend, things will start to dry out. Breezy conditions will linger behind this outgoing system. This also means that fire danger returns into the forecast. This will pick up going into Sunday, so avoid any activities that involve burning this weekend.

Next week, thins look to remain dry up until Tuesday. We will have the chance of some afternoon thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.