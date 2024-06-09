Severe Weather on the Eastern Plains Today, Mountains Turn for Strong Storms on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Partly cloudy with light breezes. Lows in the mid 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 77;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 81;

Canon City forecast: Low: 58; High: 80;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 72;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s;

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Extended outlook forecast:

Thunderstorms remain in the forecast through Tuesday. The atmosphere in Southern Colorado is primed for strong to severe storms through Monday. On Sunday, the focus shifts from the Eastern Plains to the Mountains. After a long day of severe weather out East, the atmosphere will become more stable for Sunday, forcing the instability West of I-25.

By Wednesday, we catch a brief break and allow ourselves to heat up into the upper 80s and lower 90s - Pueblo might just crack 100 again! Another weather disturbance will roll in on Friday, cooling us down for next weekend.

____

