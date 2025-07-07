Severe thunderstorms will be possible through Sunday evening and into Monday afternoon

Tonight's Forecast:

Severe thunderstorms will be possible through the evening. A severe thunderstorm watch will be in place until 8PM this evening. Hail up to 2" inches, 60-70mph winds, and localized flooding will all be possible. These thunderstorms will be moving fairly slow, which will increase the risk of flooding.

For Monday, the threat of severe weather returns. Depending on how much sunshine and moisture we have in the morning will tell us the threat going into the evening. Be prepared for afternoon thunderstorms. A marginal risk (1/5) is set for the I-25 corridor.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 85;

Severe thunderstorms will be possible until 10PM this evening. Hail, gusty winds, flooding, and lightning will be likely with these storms. Conditions will clear out overnight and sunny conditions tomorrow will set the afternoon up for the potential of more severe storms.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 91;

Pueblo is not included in the severe thunderstorm watch, but severe storms are still possible this evening. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s. Highs on Monday will rise into the lower 90s. The severe threat returns Monday evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 90;

Canon City is not included in the severe risk for Sunday evening, but a few storms are still possible. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s. Highs on Monday will rise into the 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 78;

Woodland Park will have a chance for thunderstorms this evening, but conditions will clear out overnight. Thunderstorms will likely end before 10PM. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 40s. Highs on Monday will rise into the upper 70s. The chance for thunderstorms will continue for Monday evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 83;

The Monument area still has the possibility for a few strong to severe storms this evening. Hail, flooding, and gusty winds are the main threats. Most of the storms will clear out before 11PM. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 80s. A chance of thunderstorms will be possible Monday afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s & 60s; High: 80s & 90s;

The Plains will have more thunderstorms roll through the area overnight. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8PM this evening. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s. The severe risk returns tomorrow evening. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58; High: 88;

The southern I-25 corridor will have partly cloudy conditions overnight. The threat of severe weather will be in place for Monday afternoon and evening. Storms will likely start in the mountains and work their way onto the I-25 corridor. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

The mountains will have a chance for thunderstorms going into Monday afternoon and evening. Lows will drop into the 50s. Highs will be in the 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Conditions will become drier on Tuesday, but this also means the return of heat. Triple digits are in the forecast for the Arkansas River Valley. 90s will make their way into the area further north towards the middle of the week. Rain chances pick up again for the following weekend.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

