Seasonal temperatures today with dry skies

Today’s Forecast:

A high pressure dome will bring seasonal temperatures and dry skies to the forecast region today.

We'll be warm with near seasonal temperatures in the mid 80s and low 90s along and east of I-25.

Dry skies are expected today with lots of sunshine through the afternoon. If we do see any rain in the region, it'll be near the Sangre De Cristos and San Luis Valley.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 86; Low: 59. Mostly sunny with pretty average afternoon temperatures for this time of year. We should stay dry today and tonight.

Pueblo forecast: High: 93; Low: 62. Sunny and hot today with dry skies today and tonight. Temperatures will be near the average for this time of year.

Canon City forecast: High: 91; Low: 64. Mostly sunny, hot, and dry through the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 52. Mostly sunny, warm, and dry today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny and warm with dry skies.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Sunny and hot with dry skies through the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny and dry with warm afternoon conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers in the southern Sangre De Cristos this afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure will continue to bring hot and dry weather through southern Colorado.

Tomorrow we'll see highs in the upper 80s and 90s across the plains with sunny skies.

A slight chance for rain returns Sunday and Monday, but chances for rain will stay best in and around the central mountains through early next week.

