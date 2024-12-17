Seasonal Temperatures for Monday Ahead of a Warming Trend

Tonight's Forecast:

We are closer to the seasonal highs for today, but that will only last today. Going into tonight we will remain calm, but the southern I-25 corridor will get a bit breezy at times. Tonight's lows will dip into the 20s/30s for most of us. These lows aren't as cold as Sunday Night's lows.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 26; High: 55;

Calm and mostly clear conditions will arrive tonight. Lows will dip into the mid-20s, but we will quickly warm up once the sun rises. Highs will reach 55 for the Pikes Peak Region, and breezy conditions will return.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 21; High: 58;

Pueblo will get into the lower 20s for tonight, but we will rebound into the upper 50s for tomorrow. With downsloping winds, temperatures will rise and we will have breezy conditions.

Canon City forecast: Low: 30; High: 58;

Canon City won't be as cold as the surrounding cities tonight, but temperatures will still be cold. Once we get into tomorrow, temperatures will be on the rise again. Upper 50s will stick around for the next few days.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 27; High: 46;

Woodland Park will get into the upper 20s for tonight. Going into tomorrow, temperatures will still be chilly. It will get breezy at times, which could make it feel a little colder.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 29; High: 51;

The Tri-Lakes area will dip into the upper 20s for tonight. Breezy conditions will return for tomorrow, along with much warmer temperatures.

Plains forecast: Low: Lower 20s; High: Mid-to-lower 50s;

The Plains will get into the lower 20s tonight and will have some lingering breezy conditions. Highs tomorrow will get back into the 50s, and there will be a small chance for a few showers towards the very eastern part of the plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 31/33; High: 56/58;

Gusty conditions are lingering tonight for the southern portion of the I-25 corridor. Conditions will start to calm down overnight. Going into tomorrow, those downsloping winds will return and temperatures will rise. This is considered to be above average for this time of year.

Mountains forecast: Low: Lower 20s/Teens; High: 40s;

Temperatures will get down into the lower 20s and teens in some places. A quick chance for some snow showers will move through tomorrow. As a cold front moves through these showers will continue to move south, but stay closer to the mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

We are looking at another warm up once we make it to the back half of the week. 50s/60s are expected for Southern Colorado. This warmer trend will stick with us through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

