Seasonal summer temperatures with wildfire smoke & haze over the mountains

Today’s Forecast:

Warm but pretty much where temperatures should be for this time of year across southern Colorado! The skies will stay dry today other than a few thunderstorms in the mountains south near the New Mexico border.

Smoke will be a little thick over the mountains today from westerly jetstream winds blowing smoke into the region from fires out west.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 84; Low: 57. Sunny and hazy across the mountains today but some clouds will move in through the afternoon. We'll stay dry and comfortable with lower humidity compared to yesterday.

PUEBLO: High: 90; Low: 60. Hot and breezy at times with sunny skies and some clouds through the afternoon.

CANON CITY: High: 87; Low: 59. Breezy at times and hot under the sunshine with dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 77; Low: 51. Sunny to partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures with a light breeze.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Breezy at times and comfortable in the afternoon with sunny to partly cloudy skies.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 60s. Breezy and hot today with a light breeze and sunny skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Sunny skies with warm and breezy daytime conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 50s. The mountains will be beautiful but a little smoky and hazy today from wildfires in the west and some of Colorado. We could see isolated showers and storms today and this evening in our far southern mountains and down near the New Mexico border. Storms wouldn't be severe but a few could be strong with lightning and heavy rain.

Extended Outlook:

We'll see the hottest day of the week on Monday with highs in the upper 80s and mid 90s across the plains. Storm chances tomorrow are low but a few will be possible in the southern mountains and down near the New Mexico border.

Storm chances start to increase on Tuesday in the mountains, valleys, and adjacent cities in the plains like Colorado Springs and Trinidad. Storm chances become much better on Thursday and Friday with a few leftover storms by the early weekend.

