Seasonal Halloween temps with mountain rain and snow moving in

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Tonight's Forecast: Mild and a mix of sun and clouds for Halloween. Rain moves into the high country, with a slight chance of a shower Saturday for the Pikes Peak Region. Most will stay dry and quiet through the weekend.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 59; Low: 43. Mix of sun and clouds, with seasonal temperatures. Slight chance of isolated showers in the afternoon or evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 67; Low: 45. Partly cloudy with light winds. Maybe a stray shower.

Canon City forecast: High: 66; Low: 44. Mostly cloudy with light winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 55; Low: 36. Chilly start. Mix of sun and clouds, with slight chance of an afternoon shower.

Extended forecast: Heavy rain and high-elevation mountain snow for Southwest Colorado Sunday into early next week. Mostly quiet for the I-25 corridor Sunday, before showers and windy conditions arrive Monday. Rain Monday night could turn to snow down to about 9,000 feet. Tuesday and beyond, the system will push east, and our area will dry out.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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