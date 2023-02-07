Seasonal and dry today with mid-week wind and flurries

Today’s Forecast:

Seasonal, dry, and sunny. Today will be a very boring weather day, but as long as you have a jacket, it won't be too bad to be outside.

Highs will be right at normal for this time of year in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The winds will be light, and sunshine will continue to melt down hidden pockets of snow.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 46; Low: 20. Sunny, chilly, and dry with normal high temperatures for this time of year.

Pueblo forecast: High: 50; Low: 15. Sunny and cool with light winds and normal temperatures for this time of year.

Canon City forecast: High: 48; Low: 18. Sunny and chilly with light winds and dry skies.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 39; Low: 14. Sunny and chilly with dry skies and light winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Sunny and chilly with dry skies and light winds.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Sunny and cool with light winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Sunny and a little breezy with dry skies.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Cold and sunny with light winds and dry skies.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be much nicer with warmer and dry daytime weather. Highs will return to the 50s across the plains in the afternoon.

Strong winds follow an evening cold front with a chance for very light snow. Wind gusts overnight will be in the 20 to 40 mph range out of the north, which will limit any snow accumulation south of the Palmer Divide. Strong daytime winds are expected on Thursday, generally in the 30 to 50 mph range across the plains.

KOAA Weather

KOAA Weather

Warmer weather returns on Saturday with dry skies through the start of next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.