Scorching temperatures with scattered thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

We're looking HOT today with highs in the 90s and a few 100s along the Highway 50 corridor.

Today and Friday will be the hottest days of the week, so be sure to drink lots of water and take breaks if you're working outside!

Recycled monsoon moisture will mean storms are most likely in the mountains today, but late in the afternoon and evening, we could see scattered storms along I-25.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 92; Low: 63. Very hot today but clouds in the afternoon will give us a bit of a heat break. If we see scattered storms, it'll be late today with a pocket of heavy rain and lightning.

Pueblo forecast: High: 101; Low: 65. Very hot today and sunny through most of the afternoon. Wear sunscreen and take breaks where you can if you work outside today! We are very likely to stay dry today with rain chances generally best by the Wet Mountains.

Canon City forecast: High: 96; Low: 68. Hot with mid-afternoon cloud cover giving us a bit of heat relief. Isolated storms are possible near the foothills today, but the best rain chances are going to be best over the mountains.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 81; Low: 54. Warm with cloudy skies in the afternoon and a chance for late-day thunderstorms. We won't see severe weather but a few pockets of heavy rain and lightning are possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot with a chance for isolated storms in the late afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 90/100s; Low: 60s. Very hot today with only a few storms surviving east of I-25 in the early evening. If we saw strong storms, it would be in Las Animas and Baca Counties with strong outflow winds as the main threats.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Hot with scattered storms in the late afternoon or early evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm with recycled monsoon moisture sparking storms in the afternoon. We could see a few pockets of heavy rain and lightning, but severe weather is not expected.

Extended outlook forecast:

A high pressure ridge will slowly move east this week, keeping recycled monsoon moisture positioned best over the mountains and the adjacent plains. We'll see daily storm chances in the mountains through Friday, with a near daily chance along I-25.

As the ridge moves east into the weekend, we should see a much stronger monsoon push from the mountains to the Kansas border. Storms could be on the strong side Saturday afternoon behind a cool boundary in the morning, with heavy rain and flooding as the main threats. More heavy rain and flooding will be possible on Sunday with burn scar and localized urban flooding as our main risks.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.