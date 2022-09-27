Scattered thunderstorms today and early tonight

Today’s Forecast:

After a few days without any rain, we finally have storm chances back in the forecast.

We'll be warm today with highs in the upper 70s and mid 80s across the plains.

Storms will start in the mountains between 12 to 3 pm, and then push east into the plains. We'll see storms along I-25 anytime between 4 to 8 pm tonight, losing strength quickly as they move east and we lose daylight.

We won't see any severe weather today, but there could be some heavy rain in the southern mountains and valleys with really gusty wind across the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 79; Low: 48. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with late-day thunderstorms. Gusty winds are possible in these storms with some lightning.

Pueblo forecast: High: 83; Low: 50. Mostly sunny to cloudy with late day or early evening thunderstorms that could pack gusty wind and some lightning.

Canon City forecast: High: 82; Low: 54. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms that could pack gusty winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 41. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with daytime showers and thunderstorms that could have spotty heavy rain or strong winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the end of the day.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance for isolated thunderstorms east of I-25 late today and this evening, but likely not for areas east of Crowley and Otero counties. Gusty winds are possible in these storms.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with late day and early evening thunderstorms with gusty winds.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. We could see spotty heavy rain with gusty winds and lightning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Under a ridge of high pressure, Colorado will stay pretty warm and above average through the rest of the week. A few storm chances will be possible tomorrow, but mainly over the mountains and foothills.

The weather gets a lot more active this weekend as temperatures drop into the 70s and lower 80s with a daily rain chance from Friday through Sunday.

