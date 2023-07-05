Scattered Thunderstorms Made for a 4th of July Filled with Wild Weather

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers and T-Storms come to an end, but the threat doesn't completely diminish in the Pikes Peak region. Isolated showers will continue to roll off the mountains and along the Palmer divide through midnight. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight and cooler with lows in the 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 70;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 76;

Canon City forecast: Low: 58; High: 72;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 67;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 60s;

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s;

Extended outlook forecast:

July 4th gave us our first round of T-Storms, but mother nature is winding up to through us another punch on Wednesday. Mostly cloudy to start the day, but with early mountain sunshine, thunderstorms will start developing by lunchtime in the high country. As cloud cover slowly burns off along I-25 and East, the sun will heat an already unstable atmosphere and provide the fuel for those mountain thunderstorms to roll off into a favorable environment for rapid development. Storms Predication Center has us in a Slight Risk for severe weather on Wednesday, with some storms potentially even stronger than what we saw on Tuesday.

The strength of the T-storms begins to lessen on Thursday and by Friday we return to more seasonable highs and a NW flow that bring us isolated chances for storms in the lower elevations and greater chances in the mountains. By the end of the weekend, we should be looking at hot and dry conditions.

