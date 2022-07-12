Scattered strong storms with seasonal temperatures

Today’s Forecast:

We'll see temperatures near normal for this time of year with storms in the afternoon.

Storms will start over the mountains today and push east into the I-25 corridor and plains through the afternoon and early evening.

A few storms could be strong today with pockets of heavy rain, small hail, and strong winds. Severe weather chances remain low today across the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 58. Very normal temperatures for this time of year with increased cloud cover in the afternoon and daytime thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong today with small hail, lightning, and pockets of heavy rain as the main threats.

Pueblo forecast: High: 91; Low: 60. Hot but seasonal temperatures with a small chance for late day or early evening thunderstorms. If storms develop, they could be strong, but not severe.

Canon City forecast: High: 88; Low: 62. Seasonal temperatures with increased late day clouds and a chance for scattered thunderstorms that could be strong, but not severe.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 51. Nice temperatures with scattered storms in the afternoon. We won't see severe weather today, and most of these won't be strong.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm with cloudy skies in the afternoon and scattered thunderstorms, some of which could be a little strong.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot but seasonal today with isolated storms in the plains, most of which will stay fairly close to the I-25 corridor.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Scattered storms along I-25 from Walsenburg to Trinidad, most of which will not be strong or severe. We could see some burn scar flooding issues near the Spring burn scar west near La Veta.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Scattered storms across the mountains today, but severe weather is not expected.

Extended outlook forecast:

We're going to see a lot more heat in the next few days with less and less thunderstorm action in the plains.

Wednesday through Friday will be very hot with highs in the 90s and a few low 100s along and east of I-25. Storm chances in the mountains are going to be daily through the weekend, but east of the mountain into the plains, we won't see many storms until Friday.

Storm chances are possible on Saturday with a couple more storm chances early next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.