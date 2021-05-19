Scattered strong storms in and around the mountains today

Today’s Forecast:

We starting out DRY today... but storms and showers should return this afternoon and evening.

Storm potential today is greatest over the mountains and most areas west of I-25, but a few isolated strong storms are possible in Baca County.

Mountain storms could easily be strong today, but severe weather is not expected. Strong storms can still drop hail and heavy rain, so we'll need to monitor the Wet Mountains, especially near Beulah.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 70; Low: 46. We'll start dry but cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms late today through the early evening. Small hail, gusty winds, and lightning are all possible in these storms, but we shouldn't see anything damaging or severe.

PUEBLO: High: 76; Low: 49. A sunny start to today with dry skies through the afternoon and evening. Storms are much more likely west of Pueblo and Pueblo West today, so we will probably stay dry.

CANON CITY: High: 72; Low: 50. We start dry with mostly sunny skies but storms will move through Fremont County and Canon City this afternoon and evening. Storms could be very strong with small hail, strong downdraft winds, and hail as our main storm threats. Any storms that stay strong over the Wet Mountains and Beulah could cause some flooding issues.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 61; Low: 41. Sunny and dry at the start of the day with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms should not be severe but small hail and lightning are both possible through the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 40s. We'll be warmer and dry for most of the day but isolated showers and storms are possible in the late afternoon and early evening. Storms should not be severe but small hail would be possible.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 50s. We'll be brighter and dry today with only a small chance for storms in Baca County this afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible today but mostly west of I-25 near the Spanish Peaks and the Sangres/La Veta area. Storms could be strong in the mountains with heavy rain, small hail, and lightning, but severe weather is not expected. We'll watch for flooding concerns in areas that saw heavy rain the last two days.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. We'll see strong storms form over the mountains this afternoon and while storms could be strong, severe weather is not expected. Heavy rain, small hail, and lightning are the primary storm concerns today. We'll need to watch for flooding around the Wet Mountains where 3 to 4 inches of rain fell from Monday through Tuesday.

Extended Outlook:

We should be hot and pretty dry on Thursday with only a few scattered storms in the plains. Isolated storms are possible on Friday and Saturday, but the moisture is pretty lacking both days. We look drier from Sunday through the middle of next week.

