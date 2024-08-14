Scattered storms tomorrow before drier conditions on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Damaging storms impacted us today, and by the time that the sun sets we should see thunderstorm activity die down. Clouds will stay in the area tonight, and we should wake up to partly cloudy skies. Calmer conditions should last throughout the night.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 85;

Showers and thunderstorms should last until the sun sets. We will be left with some cloud cover and calmer conditions. Lows will dip into the upper 50s, and we will stay in the 80s for tomorrow.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 92;

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow, but once we reach Thursday we should get a break from the rain. Lows will be in the 60s for tonight and highs will reach the 90s again tomorrow.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 88;

We will have another hot day tomorrow for Canon City with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could help to cool the temperatures down a few degrees. Lows will dip into the 60s, and highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 73;

Woodland park will have rain chances again tomorrow, but these will be more scattered. We will still see breaks throughout the day from the rain. This will be the last day for rain until we have a drier pattern for the next few days.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 81;

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible again tomorrow. This will be the last day until we have a break from rain chances. Cooler temperatures will be in store for tomorrow with highs only getting into the lower 80s. Lows tonight will dip into the mid 50s.

Plains forecast: Low: Mid 60s; High: Lower 90s;

Thunderstorms and showers will be possible again tomorrow, but starting Thursday we will have a few days of no rain chances. The monsoonal moisture will return halfway through the weekend and we should see rain chances return on Sunday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/60; High: 85/87;

Another day of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow along with warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s. Once we get to Thursday, we should see a drier pattern move in until Sunday.

Mountains forecast: Low: Lower 50s; High: Upper 70s;

The mountains will have more of a chance to see rain throughout the rest of the week, but these chances will remain low. Monsoonal moisture will return on Sunday and the rain chances will pick up again next week.

Extended outlook forecast:

One more day of rain in the forecast, but most of us will only see spotty showers. This will be the last day for rain chances for the next few days. A high-pressure system will pull in dry air into the state which is why we won't see much rain in the next few days.

Once we get halfway through the weekend, that moisture will be pulled back in which will give us those daily afternoon showers again.

