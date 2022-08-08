Scattered storms south of Highway 50 with comfortable temperatures

Today’s Forecast:

We're a little drier today behind the soaking rains of Sunday.

Heavy rain caused flooding up in Denver around I-70 and parts of Aurora. We saw heavy rain and lots of lightning across the Pikes Peak Region, and east into the plains where some storms were tornado warned at times.

Scattered storms are once again possible in the southern I-25 corridor, and a few other areas generally south of Highway 50. If we see rain in the Pikes Peak Region or Pueblo, it'll be isolated during the afternoon.

Heavy rain from last night could lead to a few flooding issues along our burn scars and south along the Raton Mesa if we see any additional heavy rain this afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 80; Low: 59. Mixed cloud cover today with a warm and muggy afternoon as highs climb to 80 and dewpoints sit in the upper 50s. Rain chances are slim today and generally best over the foothills or north near the Palmer Divide.

Pueblo forecast: High: 85; Low: 60. Mixed clouds with a warm and slightly muggy afternoon as highs climb into the mid-80s. We have a pretty good chance of staying dry today with any rain generally staying south of Highway 50 or west into the mountains.

Canon City forecast: High: 83; Low: 63. Mixed clouds and warm with a small chance for isolated thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 71; Low: 51. Mixed clouds with mild temperatures and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Mixed clouds with mild temperatures and a chance for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 60s. Warm and muggy with highs in the 80s and a chance for scattered thunderstorms south of Highway 50 along the Raton Mesa and east through Las Animas County.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Scattered storms and thunderstorms are possible today with pockets of heavy rain that could cause flooding near burn scars or any area that saw heavy rain on Sunday.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon with pockets of heavy rain in the southern mountains and valleys. Burn scar flooding on the Spring and Junkins scars will be a priority today.

Extended outlook forecast:

A high pressure ridge will center itself over Colorado this week, shutting down monsoon chances along I-25 and the plains and heating the region into the 90s through Friday.

We could see rain return this weekend with chances generally best along and east of I-25 by Sunday.

