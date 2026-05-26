Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible again on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will mainly be possible towards the southeastern portion of the state. These showers will clear out by tomorrow morning, but we will wake up to clouds. Overnight temperatures for I-25 will be in the 40s and 50s and 50s further east. Towards the mountains overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 51; High: 74;

The morning will start off with temperatures in the 50s. The chance for rain will return by the afternoon along with thunder and lightning. Winds will be breezy tomorrow, especially where we see thunderstorms move through between 15-20mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 53; High: 81;

Pueblo will start the day off with more clouds and temperatures in the lower 50s. By the afternoon, rain chances will pick up along with some gusty winds. Highs will reach the lower 80s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 52; High: 76;

Canon City will have overnight temperatures in the lower 50s. With the moisture in place there will be some cloud cover to start the day. Rain will pick up in the afternoon, along with some gusty conditions. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 64;

Morning temperatures will be in the mid-40s, and by 10 AM temperatures will already be in the 60s. Rain chances will pick up in the afternoon. Winds will be gusting between 10-20mph. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-60s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 48; High: 69;

Tomorrow morning, Monument will have temperatures in the upper 40s. There will be more clouds as the moisture continues to push into the state. Rain chances will pick up in the afternoon along with some gusty winds. A few of these showers will have some thunder and lightning. Highs will reach the upper 70s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

The eastern plains will have morning temperatures in the 50s. Rain chances will be on the lower side and not everyone will see rain, but don't be surprised for a spotty shower or two. Thunder and lightning will be possible again. Gusty conditions will return during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 51; High: 71/73;

The southern I-25 corridor will have a chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day starting around 11AM. Winds will be coming out of the south between 10-15mph. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s & 70s;

The mountains and higher terrain will wake up to temperatures in the 40s. Clouds will start the day off and rain chances increase in the morning. This will last through the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will also be possible along with some gusty winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

Over the next few days rain chances will continue. This is thanks to a low-pressure system off to the southwest. Wednesday, these rain chances will pick up for all of southern Colorado. Thursday through Friday will be the driest days, but if you are picking a day to get outside Friday looks slightly better. Another system brings in rain chances on Saturday into Sunday. The models are still not on board with the placement of this system and this will tell us just how wet things will get.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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