Scattered Showers and Storms for Saturday Moving East, Will Remain North on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms through midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 47; High: 80;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 50; High: 87;

Canon City forecast: Low: 50; High: 83;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 41; High: 70;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Extended outlook forecast:

Moisture will continue to stream in across the state from the Pacific in advance of our next weather maker set to arrive on Monday. Keep an eye out for scattered storm on Tuesday with a weak chance on Wednesday as the low pressure center pushes east. As we look towards Memorial Day weekend, things look to be quiet, for now, and seasonal with afternoon highs in the 70s and 80s.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.