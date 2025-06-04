Scattered rain and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening

Tonight's Forecast:

Spotty showers will be possible through the evening and ending around 9/10PM. There will be a chance for patchy fog in the morning, especially for northern El Paso county. Temperatures will warm slightly on Wednesday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 46; High: 68;

Colorado Springs will have a chance for showers through the evening. Some lower level clouds will also move into the area tonight. Nothing severe is expected overnight. Fog will be possible in the morning. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 49; High: 73;

Pueblo will have a few spotty showers over the next few hours. Overcast skies will remain throughout the evening and into the overnight hours. Some patchy fog will be possible early Wednesday morning. Highs will be warmer on Wednesday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 51; High: 69;

Canon City will have some lower clouds throughout the evening and spotty showers. Temperatures will cool into the lower 50s overnight. Thunderstorms will pick up again Wednesday afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 39; High: 64;

Woodland Park will have some foggy conditions this evening until about 8 or 9PM. It will be a little misty as well. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s overnight, but highs will be warmer than Tuesday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 43; High: 66;

Monument will have a few leftover showers this evening, but nothing severe is expected. Temperatures will cool into the lower 40s tonight. Some patchy fog will be possible in the early morning hours on Wednesday. Thunderstorm chances pick up again Wednesday afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: Upper 40s/Lower 50s; High: 70s;

The plains will hold onto the cloudy conditions through the evening and overnight tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s along the Arkansas River. Highs will be warmer on Wednesday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 47; High: 69/71;

The southern I-25 corridor will have some showers and thunderstorms move through the area this evening. There will be some lightning with some of these storms. They should diminish around 9PM tonight. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s. The chance for showers and thunderstorms pick up again tomorrow afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s;

The mountains will have temperatures in the 40s overnight. Showers will pop up again in the early afternoon and thunderstorm chances pick up shortly after. Temperatures will reach the 60s.

Extended outlook forecast:

We are watching the severe risk on Thursday. There will be a little more sunshine which will help with thunderstorm development. The main risks look to be large hail, damaging winds, and lightning. Friday's risk looks to be lower, but there will still be a few afternoon thunderstorms possible. Sunday looks to have the driest conditions.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.