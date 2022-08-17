Scattered mountain and valley storms this afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

We're looking pretty comfortable today with highs in the 70s and 80s along and east of I-25.

Rain chances today look best across our southern mountains, valleys, and the southern stretch of I-25 from Walsenburg to Trinidad.

Heavy rain will be possible along some of the southern Sangre De Cristos, so we could see flash flood concerns near the Spring burn scar.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 78; Low: 54. Mixed cloud cover with dry skies and very comfortable daytime temperatures.

Pueblo forecast: High: 83; Low: 56. Mixed cloud cover and warm with dry skies through the afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 60. Mixed cloud cover with warm and dry skies.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 46. Partly cloudy and dry with mild afternoon temperatures.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mixed clouds and dry through the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm and dry across the plains with more sunshine than clouds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Scattered storms are expected this afternoon with just a few pockets of moderate to heavy rain.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Scattered storms and showers are expected along the Sangres and through the Wet Mountain and San Luis Valleys. We won't see anything severe, but burn scar flooding near the Spring scar is possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be the best day of the week with sunny skies and seasonal, summer temperatures! We should be pretty dry tomorrow with just a few scattered storms out west near the Continental Divide.

Monsoon moisture will return this weekend with a daily chance for rain in the mountains and I-25 corridor from Friday through Monday. Not everyone will get rain in this 4 day stretch, but we at least have a chance every day. Rain chances east of Pueblo will be lower each day, but rain chances are generally best on Saturday and Monday in those areas.

