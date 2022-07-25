Scattered heavy rain south of Highway 50 with localized flooding

Today’s Forecast:

After a day of extremely heavy rain across southern Colorado, storms are back but with less broad coverage.

We'll see rain today mainly in areas south of Highway 50, especially near the southern mountains and valleys, as well as the Raton Mesa.

Storm threats today include heavy rain, lightning, and flooding. Flooding concerns are best in areas that saw heavy rain on Sunday, as well as the Spring, Junkins, and Hayden Pass burn scars.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 86; Low: 60. Warm and humid today with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storm energy today is going to favor areas south of El Paso County, but the humidity from yesterday could make any storm in town a little stronger with heavy rain as the main threat.

Pueblo forecast: High: 92; Low: 63. Hot and muggy, especially in the mid-morning and early afternoon. Isolated storms are possible today with heavy rain and lightning as the two main storm threats.

Canon City forecast: High: 91; Low: 66. Hot and muggy with scattered thunderstorms. We could have a few strong storms out there with heavy rain as the main threat.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 52. Warm with a chance for spotty storms in the afternoon. We could see a few strong storms with heavy rain but flooding is not the main concern at this time.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm and muggy with isolated thunderstorms that could drop heavy rain.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Scattered storms are possible along and south of Highway 50 in particular with some flooding risks for areas that saw heavy rain on Sunday. The main storm risks are heavy rain and localized flooding.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 60s. Strong storms with heavy rain and flooding are possible along the I-25 corridor from Walsenburg to Trinidad. Heavy rain with localized flash flooding is going to be our main storm concern today, especially in areas that saw heavy rain on Sunday.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Scattered storms will develop and stay over the mountains today with the best coverage in the Wets and Sangres, as well as the Wet Mountain and San Luis Valleys. Localized flooding is our main threat, especially near the Spring, Junkins, and Hayden Pass burn scars.

Extended outlook forecast:

Storms will be a bit more isolated on Tuesday, but we could still see scattered development from the mountains to I-25 corridor. We won't see as much storm coverage east of I-25 on Tuesday.

Every day this week will feature a storm chance with the heaviest rain likely to occur late this week through Saturday. Heavy rain and severe weather looks likely on Thursday, with more strong storms and flooding through Friday.

Heat will return under a ridge next week in time for the start of August.

