Scattered daytime storms with a few severe east of Pueblo County

Today’s Forecast:

The forecast today will call for hot daytime conditions and scattered thunderstorms through the afternoon.

We'll see storms begin over the mountains, Pikes Peak Region, and Raton Mesa around and just after lunch. As storms spread out and move east, they'll likely grow stronger and possibly severe.

Severe weather chances are best in eastern Las Animas County, Bent, Prowers, Kiowa, and Baca counties as well.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 87; Low: 57. Mostly cloudy and hot with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Storms could be strong across the city with lightning and small hail, but severe weather is not expected in town at this time.

Pueblo forecast: High: 96; Low: 58. Hot and partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms could be stronger in eastern Pueblo County, but severe weather in town is not expected at this time.

Canon City forecast: High: 94; Low: 60. Hot and cloudy with isolated thunderstorms through the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected today but there could be lightning and small hail in a few storms.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 80; Low: 50. Warm and cloudy with scattered thunderstorms through the afternoon. Storms won't be severe but we could see lightning and small hail in a few cells.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Cloudy and hot with scattered thunderstorms through the afternoon. We shouldn't see any severe weather today.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. We'll see hot weather with afternoon scattered thunderstorms. We could see strong to severe storms with the best chances for severe weather in Bent, Prowers, Baca, and Kiowa counties. Large hail and strong winds are the main severe concerns today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot with spotty thunderstorms through the afternoon. Storms will start out over the mountains and grow stronger as they move east, but severe chances in Walsenburg and Trinidad remain low.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Scattered thunderstorms will develop over the mountains today and quickly move east into the plains. Severe weather is not expected but there will be some gusty winds under the thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

The big story going forward will be heat and dry weather. A high pressure ridge will move in Friday and send temperatures soaring into the 90s and triple digits through the weekend.

Saturday will likely be the hottest day with highs in the mid 90s across El Paso County and low 100s in Pueblo county. We'll see a little cooler air by the middle of next week with dry skies locally.

