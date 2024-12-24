Santa will have mostly clear skies to help deliver presents tonight

Tonight's Forecast:

For all of the kiddos wondering what the weather will be like for Santa, there's good news! Santa will have mostly clear skies and weather will be on his side to help him and his reindeer deliver your Christmas presents. Even if you are closer to the mountains, Santa will be able to find your house! Lows tonight will be cold with most of us in the 20s and 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 51;

Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 20s, but Santa and his reindeer are used to these cold temperatures! Going into Christmas Day and the First Day of Hanukkah, temperatures will be pleasant in the lower 50s. We will start off mostly clear, but as this next storm system moves in we will see more clouds throughout the day.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 24; High: 54;

For Pueblo, lows tonight will be in the mid 20s. Mostly clear conditions will be prevalent across the area. Perfect conditions for Santa! Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 50s, and more clouds will filter in throughout the day.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 54;

Canon City will drop right to that freezing mark at 32 degrees. Mostly clear conditions overnight and once we get into tomorrow, temperatures will increase into the mid-50s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 44;

Woodland Park will have temperatures in the mid-20s. Mostly clear conditions will be seen throughout the night. Temperatures on Christmas day will be chilly around 44 degrees.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 29; High: 50;

Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s with mostly clear conditions. Highs will be right around 50 degrees and Monument is looking at getting a dusting of snow later in the evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Out towards the plains, temperatures will range in the 20s. Santa is used to cold temperatures, so no worries there! Going into tomorrow, temperatures will be in the 50s. Once we get into the dinnertime hours, rain will likely move in. No snow is expected just because temperatures are too warm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30/31; High: 53/56;

Walsenburg and Trinidad will be in the lower 30s for tonight. We will slowly have more clouds move in overnight. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-50s.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 40s;

The mountains will start to see snow showers move in overnight and early tomorrow morning. Wolf Creek Pass will see the most amount of snow between 1-3 inches. Highs tomorrow will be in the 40s across the mountains. Even though snow will be likely for the mountains, this is no issue for Santa Claus and his reindeer!

Extended outlook forecast:

We are tracking another winter storm that is set to move in late Thursday evening and into Friday. The models are still not in complete agreement on timing, location ,and the speed of this incoming system, so we are still nailing down the forecast.

Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah from the First Alert 5 Weather Team! <3

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.