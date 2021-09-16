Relief on its way with a cold front coming overnight to the front range

Tonight's Forecast: Another very hot day across the area with downslope flow bringing low humidity and clear skies. It was a little breezy in spots with highs much hotter than what we should have this time of year.

Tomorrow will be cooler with a cold front moving in early tomorrow morning. The front will arrive after midnight with strong gusty wind. Winds will blow out of the north after 2 a.m. with gusts up around 50 mph in most areas. The wind will decrease late morning into the afternoon. No moisture for the front to work with so it will be another dry day. Air will be dry behind the front so you get sunny skies again on Friday with highs 12 to 15 degrees cooler in most locations.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 52; High: 77.

PUEBLO: Low: 55; High: 80.

CANON CITY: Low: 58; High: 85.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 43; High: 69.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 45; High: 77.

PLAINS: Low: 50s-60s; High: 60s-70s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 73.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 70s

Extended Outlook:

We're still tracking a stronger cold front that arrives late Monday. This system will bring some snow to the mountains and a passing shower possible to parts of the I-25 corridor from late Monday into early Tuesday morning, but the storm will track too far north to be a big moisture maker around here. Highs Tuesday will be about 25 degrees cooler than today.

Lows on Tuesday and Wednesday morning will drop to around 40 for Colorado Springs and Pueblo and will be even cooler in the higher elevations.

