Relief from the heat is on the way

Heat advisories will continue until 8PM tonight along with red flag warnings. We could see some quick showers with some gusty winds move through. The rain might not reach the ground with some of these storms, but lightning is still possible.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 65; High: 96;

Showers are possible this evening, but there could be a few storms mixed in there too. Gusty winds are possible with some of these storms, as well as cloud to ground lightning. We have a chance of breaking records again with the current record being 96. Wear plenty of sunscreen and drink water!

Pueblo forecast: Low: 67; High: 102;

Pueblo will see triple digits, yet again, today and Monday. Showers will move through in the afternoon, but won't effect the temperatures too much.

Canon City forecast: Low: 69; High: 98;

Canon city will see a high around 98 degrees and lows tonight dipping into the upper 60s. Rain is on the way this week, so it will be good to keep an umbrella in the car just in case. Afternoon showers are possible each day this week.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 53; High: 85;

Mid 80s are expected for Woodland Park and lows will dip down tonight into the low 50s. There will be rain chances every afternoon this week. We will see a cooling trend towards the middle of the week.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 64; High: 91;

Temperatures will gradually cool down this week with the chance of rain each afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 90s and lows tonight will dip into the mid 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring heavy rainfall and flooding, so time to bust out the umbrellas and rainboots.

Plains forecast: Low: Lower 70s; High: 100s;

Triple digits will return tomorrow with most of us around 105.Relief is on the way with rain chances everyday this week. Flooding will be an issue with some of these showers since we have has a period of drier conditions. We can't rule out that some of these storms could get severe.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 66/65; High: 94/95;

We have a chance of some isolated showers today and some of them could have some gusty winds. Another day of mid to upper 90s for Monday, but rain chances will return in the forecast this week.

Mountains forecast: Low: Lower 50s; High: Upper 80s;

The mountains will be cooler than the surrounding area, but still warm for this time of year. Highs will be in the upper 80s, and lows will dip into the lower 50s. Rain is possible each afternoon, and some storms could become severe. Heavy rain and flooding will be the primary concern.

Finally, a break from the heat is on the way. Thunderstorms are possible each afternoon, but Tuesday and Wednesday look to be a washout. Heavy rain and flooding will be the main concern due to the drier period we just had. Some storms in the afternoon could become severe.

