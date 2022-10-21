Red Flag Warnings today more fire danger this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Fire danger will be the main talking point for the next days in Colorado, starting with today.

Red Flag Warnings are active today in Pueblo, western Huerfano, and western Las Animas County.

The winds will be gusty today in the afternoon, and generally strongest along I-25 south of Highway 50. We will also see strong wind gusts in the mountains and valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 79; Low: 44. Sunny and warm thanks to westerly downslope winds. Fire danger is elevated today with gusts in the 20 mph range.

Pueblo forecast: High: 84; Low: 40. Sunny and hot in the sunshine with strong daytime wind gusts. Red Flag Warnings are active in the afternoon with wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Canon City forecast: High: 81; Low: 46. Sunny and warmer than normal with downslope winds. We will see elevated fire danger with gusts in the 20 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 69; Low: 36. Sunny and mild with gusty winds and elevated fire danger. Smoke from prescribed burns in Park county may be visible today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Wind gusts will be in the 20 mph range.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Sunny, warm, and breezy with gusts in the teens and low 20 mph range.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Sunny and windy with warmer than average temperatures. Red Flag Warnings are active in the afternoon with wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny and windy with dry skies. The strongest winds will blow across the Sangres, Wet Mountains, and valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

We have a very active weekend coming our way with high fire danger Saturday, very strong winds Sunday, and a growing local snow chance Monday.

Fire danger is high Saturday due to strong wind gusts and very low daytime humidity. We'll see widespread Red Flag Warnings from El Paso County down to Las Animas County and many areas east of I-25.

The strongest wind gusts of the weekend will arrive Sunday, but the temperatures will cool enough to lower humidity out of Red Flag criteria. Fire danger will remain high on Sunday, even if we don't have any Red Flag Warnings.

Snow will fall in the mountains Sunday, with dangerous travel along most mountain passes. We are seeing a growing chance for snow locally along the Front Range, Wet Mountains, and Palmer Divide Monday.

