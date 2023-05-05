Red Flag Warnings return to Southern Colorado for Cinco de Mayo

Today’s Forecast:

Overall, we're looking at a pretty nice Cinco de Mayo and end to the week here in Southern Colorado. Highs will be around 5-10 degrees above average for this time of the year, topping out in the 60s in the mountains and mountain valleys, with 70s and 80s for the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 74; Low: 41. Dry, downslope winds will develop this afternoon, gusting up near 35 mph across the Pikes Peak Region. This has prompted a Red Flag Warning Friday from noon to 10 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 81; Low: 43. A warm and windy Cinco de Mayo, with peak gusts in the Pueblo area up near 40-45 mph. With a Red Flag Warning in effect from noon until 10 pm, please be extra vigilant to avoid any outdoor burning.

Canon City forecast: High: 79; Low: 44. Windy and dry today, with our afternoon high up near 80 degrees! Fuel moisture levels aren't as dry as other parts of Southern Colorado, therefore keeping us out of critical fire weather territory.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 66; Low: 34. A bright and mild Friday for Teller County, but windy with high fire danger. With peak gusts up near 45 mph and relative humidity down to 10%, Red Flag Warning conditions are possible from noon until 10 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. A nice and sunny morning will give way to a windy and dry afternoon, with peak gusts up to 35 mph near the Palmer Divide. Red Flag Warning conditions will be possible from noon until 10 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. High wind and high fire danger will be the big weather stories on Friday, with peak afternoon wind gusts from 30-40 mph. Red Flag Warning conditions will be possible from noon until 10 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 30s/40s. The region-wide Red Flag Warning will also include the southern I-25 corridor on Friday. Peak wind gusts from Walsenburg to Trinidad will range from 35-45 mph this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. In spite of that snow that we saw last week, dry and windy weather will prompt the return of Red Flag Warnings to the mountains and mountain valleys on Friday, with peak gusts from 45-55 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our weekend forecast will start out with more high fire danger due to gusty afternoon winds on Saturday and low relative humidity. With a little less wind by Sunday, we shouldn't see as much of a widespread fire danger threat as these next few days. Highs this weekend will be nice, topping out in the 70s and 80s.

This weekend's warm and dry weather will continue into early next week before a cold front brings a change in the weather pattern around next Wednesday and Thursday, with showers and thunderstorms returning to our forecast.

____

