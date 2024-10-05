Red flag warnings are in place along the I-25 corridor for Saturday

Tonight's Forecast:

We are continuing to set records for the month of October here in Southern Colorado. We have already broken the record high in Colorado Springs, and tied the record high in Pueblo. Along with this, red flag warnings are in place until 7 PM tonight. With these low humidity values (5-15% across Colorado) and gusty winds (up to 30 mph) fires can spread much more easily in our area. Please avoid burning anything outside today!

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 48; High: 73;

El Paso county will be in a red flag warning until 7 PM tonight. Dry and gusty conditions will make it easy for fires to spread, so avoid any outside burning! Temperatures tonight will give us a little taste of fall with temperatures in the upper 40s. Highs tomorrow won't be as high as they are today with most of us in the lower 70s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 45; High: 77;

Pueblo county is also included in the red flag warning until 7 PM tonight. Lows tonight will be a little cooler in the mid 40s. Temperatures will also be cooler tomorrow with the high getting into the upper 70s. This is still considered to be above average for this time of year.

Canon City forecast: Low: 48; High: 73;

A cold front will push through tonight and drop the lows into the upper 40s. Highs tomorrow will also be cooler from this front. Though, these temperatures are still considered to be above average for this time of year. This will be short lived because by Monday we will be back in the 80s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 70;

We could continue to see some breezy conditions through tonight. Temperatures will get down into the upper 30s. A cold front pushing through tonight will help us cool off tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower 70s for tomorrow.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 43; High: 72;

The Tri-Lakes area is included in the red flag warnings until 7 PM tonight. We will be seeing these dry conditions for the next few days. As if right now, there are low chances for any precip in the area. Highs will be cooler tomorrow with temps in the lower 70s.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

The plains are continuing with this hot and dry streak. Luckily, most of the Plains are not included in the red flag warnings. Conditions are not as gusty like the Pikes Peak Region. Humidity values are still on the lower side though. Temperatures tomorrow will get into the 70s, so it won't be as hot as what we have seen.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 47; High: 74/75;

Huerfano County is included in the red flag warnings until 7 PM tonight. Try and reschedule any outdoor activities that require any burning or could create sparks. Lows tonight will get down into the upper 40s. Highs tomorrow will be a few degrees cooler than today.

Mountains forecast: Low: Lower 40s; High: 70s;

The mountains are also seeing above average temperatures today and for the next few days. This is starting to push some of the fall foliage colors past their peak. We are seeing the brown color become more common in places like Aspen and Leadville. Lows tonight will get down into the 40s and highs tomorrow will be cooler than today.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front is expected to push through tonight, which will help to cool us off tomorrow. As this front passes through, we could see some breezy conditions. The red flag warnings will still likely expire because humidity values will likely start to increase as we cool off.

Into next week, calm conditions are still expected. Unfortunately we will be continuing with the above-average temperatures. It will be similar to what we saw this past week with temperatures going back and forth between the 70s and 80s.

