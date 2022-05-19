Red Flag Warnings and 90 degree heat followed by areas of heavy snow Friday night!

Today’s Forecast:

High heat and fire danger return to Colorado... a day before we see rain and snow!

KOAA Weather Fire danger from Red Flag Warnings

Despite the rain on Wednesday, most of our grasses and small shrubs will dry out quickly this afternoon. We'll see highs in the 80s and 90s along I-25 with widespread 90s east of the interstate.

Strong westerly winds will develop late this morning and gust in the 30 to 50 mph range through the afternoon as the humidity drops below 15 percent. If you see smoke, please call it in quickly.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 90; Low: 45. Hot, windy, and dry in the afternoon with high daytime fire danger. Wind gusts will be in the 30 mph range this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 97; Low: 50. Very hot, dry, and windy today with high daytime fire danger. Wind gusts will be in the 30 mph range.

Canon City forecast: High: 93; Low: 50. Very hot and dry with strong daytime winds. Wind gusts will be in the 30 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 36. Warm and windy across Teller county with gusty winds in the afternoon. Gusts could be in the 30 mph range.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 30s. Warm and windy with high fire danger in the afternoon. Winds could gust into the 30 mph range.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 40s. Very hot with high fire danger in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s with gusts in the 30 mph range.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Hot and windy with high daytime fire danger. Wind gusts will be in the 30 mph range.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Warm and windy with high fire danger through the Wet and Sangre De Cristo mountains as well as the San Luis and Wet Mountain Valleys. The wind gusts could be in the 40 mph range.

Extended outlook forecast:

KOAA Weather

Heavy and wet snow loaded with moisture is forecast to fall Friday night through early Saturday morning. We'll see the heaviest rain and snow fall Friday evening, especially in the Pikes Peak Region over the Rampart Range, through Teller County, and up in northern El Paso County.

Cover your plants Friday and Saturday nights as we'll likely get down to or very close to freezing.

We'll stay cool and cloudy from Sunday through the start of next week with a couple chances for rain, mostly on Sunday and even more so on Monday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.