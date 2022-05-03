Red Flag Warnings along and south of Highway 50 today

Today’s Forecast:

Fire danger is back across portions of southern Colorado today due to strong winds and low daytime humidity.

Our southern mountains and valleys as well as Crowley, Pueblo, and Otero counties are all under Red Flag Warnings with wind gusts over 40 mph and daytime humidity below 15 percent.

Fire danger is still highest in the grass today, but a lack of rain and snow in the foothills has some forest areas a little more prone to fires.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 67; Low: 40. Mostly cloudy and mild today with breezy to windy afternoon and early evening conditions. We don't have red flag warnings in effect for El Paso County, but fire danger will remain elevated in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 75; Low: 43. Partly sunny, dry, and windy today with red flag criteria from the afternoon through 8 pm tonight. Wind gusts will max out in the 30 mph range through the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 44. Partly sunny and mild today with windy daytime conditions through the afternoon. We don't have red flag criteria in Fremont county, but fire danger will remain elevated.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 60; Low: 31. Mostly cloudy, mild, and windy today with slightly elevated fire danger through the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Mostly cloudy and windy today with slightly elevated daytime fire danger.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Elevated to high fire danger across the plains with really gusty winds and warm daytime temperatures. Crowley and Otero counties will both hit red flag criteria through the afternoon. Blowing dust is also likely through the daytime.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Windy and warm today with strong winds and red flag criteria through the afternoon. Wind gusts will max out in the 40 mph range.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Fire danger will be high in the Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains today with strong daytime wind gusts and low humidity. Grasses are still the main fuel of concern but many tress are still getting dry from the last of April rain and snow.

Extended outlook forecast:

We have a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, mainly from the afternoon to the early evening.

Fire danger returns from Friday through Saturday with Saturday being a very high to possibly extreme fire danger day. The winds will be very strong from Friday through Monday, but we do look dry through the weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.