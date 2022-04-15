Red Flag Warnings active today with more fire danger this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

More of the same in the forecast today, high fire danger from gusty winds and low humidity in the afternoon.

Westerly jet stream flow over Colorado is bringing dry air from the west over and down the mountains today. We'll see wind gusts this afternoon ranging from 30 to 40 mph along and west of I-25 with gusts in the plains generally at or below 30 mph. Low daytime humidity means that if a new fire were to spark today, it could spread really easily.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 72; Low: 34. Partly cloudy with really nice temperatures this afternoon! We'll see wind gusts in the 30 mph range this afternoon with our strongest gusts over the foothills and up north closer to Monument and Black Forest.

Pueblo forecast: High: 76; Low: 35. Mostly sunny and beautiful today with great afternoon temperatures! We'll see wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 33. Sunny and warm today with windy daytime conditions. Gusts will be in the 30 mph range this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 55; Low: 28. Sunny, cool, and windy today with elevated fire danger despite the lack of a Red Flag Warning. Wind gusts will be in the 30 to low 40 mph range, but the humidity will be too high to meet red flag criteria.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny, mild, and dry today with gusty daytime winds. We'll see wind gusts in the 30 to low 40 mph range this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Sunny, warm, and dry today with low daytime humidity and wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and warm today with wind gusts in the 30 to low 40 mph range today, especially west of I-25 into the mountains and foothills.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Windy today with high fire danger in the Wet Mountains, Sangre De Cristos, and Wet Mountain Valley. Wind gusts will be in the 30 to low 40 mph range through the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cool front will move in from the northwest this evening and push high temperatures on Saturday about 10 degrees cooler than today.

Warmer and windy weather will return to the region on Sunday with either elevated or high fire danger from the weekend through most of next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.