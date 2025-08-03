Record highs this week may take a tumble as the heat cranks up

Tonight's Forecast:

Things will be calm and quiet for the mountains and I-25 corridor this evening. There is a small chance for strong thunderstorms closer to Baca and Prowers counties later on this evening. Temperatures will dip back into the 50s and 60s overnight.

Waking up tomorrow, temperatures will rise into the mid 60s by 8AM. Any kiddos that will be starting school will have a great day weather wise. Close to average temperatures this time of year and no rain will be in the forecast.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 87;

Colorado Springs will have a nice evening with mostly clear conditions. There is a small chance for a stray shower in eastern El Paso county, but most of the area will stay clear. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Any kids going to the bus stop in the morning will have temperatures in the 60s. Things will warm up throughout the day and temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 94;

Pueblo will be hot for the next few days, but Monday is not expected to be as hot as the rest of the week. Temperatures will be close to average in the mid-90s. No rain is expected for the week. Wear plenty of sunscreen and take breaks in the shade.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 92;

Canon City will have a warm evening with temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s. Temperatures throughout the day on Monday will warm quickly into the lower 90s. This will likely be one of the coolest days this week.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 81;

Woodland Park will continue to have clear conditions with a few passing clouds. Sunshine will help highs to warm into the 80s on Monday afternoon. 80 degree highs will stay around for the majority of the week.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 53; High: 84;

The Monument area will have overnight lows in the lower 50s. Clear and calm conditions will stick around into Monday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s. Not much will be going on in the forecast other than the heat settling in by Tuesday.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s & 60s; High: 80s & 90s;

There is a small chance for an isolated thunderstorm to move across Baca and Prowers counties this evening, but most of the area will remain dry, The plains will also continue to dry off going into Monday. Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s with the warmest temperatures along the Arkansas River. The heat will return on Tuesday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 56/59; High: 91/92;

The southern I-25 corridor will have a few passing clouds throughout the evening, but this will clear out overnight. Winds will also stay calm. Overnight lows will be in the 50s. By the afternoon on Monday temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s & 50s; High: 80s;

The mountains will have much drier air and this will help to decrease rain chances across the area. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s but by the afternoon temperatures will be in the 80s for the higher terrain.

Extended outlook forecast:

A high-pressure system will continue to build over the area and this will bring near record breaking temperatures. The best chance to break records will be on Tuesday. 90s and 100s will stick around until Friday. Limit your time outside because UV levels are also expected to be extreme.

____

