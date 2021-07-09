Record heat with spotty thunderstorms & strong wind

Today’s Forecast:

KOAA Weather 7-9-2021

This will be a dangerous day to be working hard outside due to extreme heat across southern Colorado.

Record-breaking heat is expected in Pueblo and Denver today with Colorado Springs likely tying the current record. We will see spotty daytime and early evening thunderstorms move off the mountains and put down very strong wind gusts but not a lot of rain.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 96; Low: 61. Very high heat today with the current record set at 96 degrees. We'll see cooling clouds in the afternoon and a chance for spotty thunderstorms that could produce very strong wind gusts, but not necessarily a lot of rain.

PUEBLO: High: 104; Low: 64. Extreme heat for Pueblo today with the current record set at 102 degrees. We'll see clouds today with isolated late-day thunderstorms that could put down brief heavy rain and very strong winds.

CANON CITY: High: 98; Low: 62. Very hot today with afternoon cloud cover and a chance for spotty thunderstorms with brief heavy rain and very strong wind gusts.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 84; Low: 50. Hot with scattered showers and thunderstorms that could produce locally heavy rain and very strong winds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Very hot today with afternoon cloud cover and a chance for storms that could push out locally heavy rain and very strong winds.

PLAINS: High: 100s; Low: 60s. Dangerously hot air today across the plains today with widespread highs in the 100 degree range. We could see spotty thunderstorms late today and early tonight that push down very strong winds but not necessarily a lot of rain.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Very hot today with increasing afternoon clouds and scattered thunderstorms that could put down very strong winds and some locally heavy rain.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Scattered storms develop in the afternoon and we're expecting lightning, strong winds, and some locally heavy rain from these storms. We'll be pretty hot today in the high country, so bring extra water if you're going hiking today.

Extended Outlook:

A cold front tonight will bring 20 to 40 mph wind gusts out of the north and northwest early Saturday morning when most of us are asleep.

We should stay pleasant and dry over the weekend but heat will return by Monday and Tuesday. Storms are going to return by the middle of next week.

