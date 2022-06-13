Record heat with high fire danger west of I-25

Today’s Forecast:

Get ready for another HOT day with windy and dangerous fire conditions west of I-25.

We'll see multiple Red Flag Warnings along west of I-25 through the Wet and San Luis Valleys, as well as the Sangre De Cristos and west into the La Garitas and San Juan mountains.

Record heat is likely in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo today but not up in Denver.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 96; Low: 60. Sunny, very hot, and windy with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. While we are not under Red Flag Warnings, fire danger will be very high for areas that haven't seen much water in the last week.

Pueblo forecast: High: 101; Low: 62. Very hot, sunny, and windy with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. While we aren't under any Red Flag Warnings, fire danger will still be on the high end today.

Canon City forecast: High: 97; Low: 60. Hot, sunny, and windy with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 84; Low: 49. Sunny, very warm, and windy with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Sunny, hot, and windy with gusts in the low 30 mph range.

Plains forecast: High: Low 100s; Low: 60s. Extremely hot and dry with wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. Drink lots of water if you have to be out for extended periods of time.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and windy today with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Windy and dry with warm to hot conditions depending on your elevation. We'll be hottest and windiest across the San Luis and Wet Mountain Valleys today, but fire danger will remain high across the Sangre De Cristos, Wet Mountains, La Garitas, and San Juans.

Extended outlook forecast:

A welcome cool front will move across the state tonight and pass south of the Palmer Divide sometime around 3 to 5 am Tuesday morning. Behind this cool front we'll be breezy with highs about 10 degrees cooler than Monday.

The rest of the week will be sunny and hot with a steady warm up into the start of the weekend. Windy conditions and elevated fire danger will return this weekend, but so will some rain chances. Rain chances this weekend are best of the mountains, but we could see foothill chances on Saturday with more widespread chances on Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.