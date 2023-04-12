Record heat with dangerous fire conditions

Today’s Forecast:

Dangerous day in the weather department with widespread critical fire danger.

Relative humidity values will be as low as 6 percent today with wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. Grass fires and Front Range fires are possible this afternoon, and we could see existing fire flare up as the wind increase.

Record heat is expected across the plains for both Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 48. Increasing afternoon clouds with record heat and 30 mph wind gusts. Fire danger is extremely high today. The current heat record is 77 degrees set back in 2010.

Pueblo forecast: High: 90; Low: 50. Partly cloudy daytime skies with record heat and 30 mph wind gusts. Fire danger is extremely high today. The current heat record is 83 degrees set back in 2018.

Canon City forecast: High: 86; Low: 50. Increasing clouds with hot daytime conditions, high fire danger, and 30 mph wind gusts.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 73; Low: 41. Mostly cloudy, windy, and warm with high fire danger through the afternoon. We could see the Rampart Fire flare up if winds get strong enough. Wind gusts will be in the 30 mph range.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Increasing clouds with 30 mph wind gusts, very warm temperatures, and high daytime fire danger.

Plains forecast: High: 80s & 90s; Low: 50s. Extremely high fire danger with 30 mph wind gusts and low relative humidity. Daytime temperatures will be very hot with highs in the 90s for most areas east of Pueblo.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Windy and hot with very high fire danger in the afternoon. Wind gusts will be in the 30 to 40 mph range today.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mostly cloudy and windy with 40 to 50 mph mountain and valley gusts. Fire danger is elevated in grassy areas near the mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be cooler, but windier across southern Colorado. Fire danger will once again be widespread with wind gusts in the 30 to 50 mph range.

Friday is going to be substantially cooler and wetter with a chance of rain and snow locally. The Pikes Peak Region at elevations over 7,000 feet will see the best chance for accumulating snow Friday and Friday night, with rain everywhere else.

We'll stay cool on Saturday with warmer air through next week.

