Record heat today with strong afternoon storms

Today’s Forecast:

We are looking at one more day of oppressive heat with highs climbing to the upper 90s and low 100s.

The heat is expected to dominate the forecast today from the morning to the early afternoon along the I-25 corridor. Areas east of the interstate will keep sunshine longer, so we'll stay hotter for a few more hours into the afternoon.

Storms are expected this afternoon, starting first in the mountains between 12 to 2 pm, and then spreading east into the afternoon. We could see strong and one or two severe storms today with heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds.

Storms will wrap up in the evening and we'll be dry through Sunday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 97; Low: 62. Extremely hot through the early afternoon with the current heat record of 97 degrees, set back in 2005. Storms are expected by the early afternoon, some of which could be strong with heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds. Any hail today would be small and non-damaging.

Pueblo forecast: High: 105; Low: 65. Extremely hot through the mid-afternoon with a current heat record of 105 degrees, set back in 2005. Storms are expected by the mid-afternoon, some of which could be strong with heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds. Any hail today would be small and non-damaging.

Canon City forecast: High: 100; Low: 67. Extremely hot with storms in the afternoon, some of which could be strong with heavy rain and strong winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 86; Low: 52. Very hot before clouds and rain move in by the early afternoon. Storms could be strong today with pockets of heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 90; Low: 57. Very hot with storms in the afternoon. Storms could be strong today with strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning.

Plains forecast: High: 100s; Low: 60s. Dangerously hot again today with less sunshine compared to people living in or near the mountains, so we'll stay hot longer through the afternoon. Scattered strong storms will move east through the plains late today and tonight with heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds as the main threats.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Very hot today before clouds and rain move in by the mid-afternoon. Storms are expected by the early afternoon, some of which could be strong with heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds. Any hail today would be small and non-damaging.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot for the mountains but clouds and rain will cool things off through the afternoon. Storms could be strong over some of the Sangres, Wet Mountains, and Front Range today with lightning and gusty winds as the main storm threats, along with heavy rain and some burn scar flooding.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday is going to be much cooler and wet with strong to isolated severe daytime thunderstorms. Highs will fall back to the lower 80s and 90s with storms expected in the afternoon and evening.

We will see spotty storms through the start of the week with heavier rain expected by next Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will stay at or below average for much of next week.



