Record heat today with a 20 degree temperature drop tomorrow

Today’s Forecast:

Another oppressive heat day is expected across Colorado with 90s and even a few triple digits along and east of I-25.

Colorado Springs and Pueblo will likely tie or break heat records today, with Pueblo, in particular, getting another rare September high in the triple digits.

We look pretty dry today other than a spotty storm over the Front Range and maybe some virga across Teller County.

Really strong storm outflow winds are possible this evening from storms in northeast Colorado, mainly for areas east of I-25 and north of Highway 50.

Wildfire smoke from Idaho, Montana, and Oregon will lead to hazy skies today, and a bit more dense smoke up in the mountains for areas like Teller County.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 94; Low: 58. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with gusty winds in the afternoon and evening. We'll be very hot with the current heat record at 94 degrees. It'll be hazy and smoky again today, especially when we look west at the mountains.

Pueblo forecast: High: 101; Low: 61. Sunny and very hot with highs in the triple digits. We'll be breezy today and tonight with the current heat record at 99 degrees. Hazy skies are expected from wildfire smoke originating from Idaho and Montana.

Canon City forecast: High: 98; Low: 63. Sunny, hot, and hazy due to wildfire smoke from the north.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 86; Low: 47. Mostly sunny and smoky with really hot and dry daytime conditions. We could get gusty from virga across Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy with very hot daytime temperatures.

Plains forecast: High: 90/100s; Low: 50s. Really hot across the plains and breezy with sunny skies and highs either in the upper 90s or low 100s. There could be strong, gusty winds tonight as outflow from storms in northern Colorado blow across the region.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Hot, hazy, windy, and dry through the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Spotty showers are possible in the mountains over the Continental Divide and possibly up along the Front Range towards the end of the day. Most of the region will be dry and gusty with very hot temperatures. Smoky skies are expected from smoke that originates in Idaho, Montana, and Oregon.

Extended outlook forecast:

A strong cold front will blow through the forecast area Friday morning, leading to wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range and a substantial temperature drop through the afternoon. Scattered storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening, mainly over the mountains, valleys, but then along I-25. A few storms could survive east through the plains Friday evening.

Showers and drizzle are expected on Saturday with a much colder afternoon due to low clouds and a secondary cold front.

Sunday will start cloudy and cool with warmer air by the start of next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.