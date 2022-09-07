Record heat today, even warmer on Thursday

Today’s Forecast:

Really hot weather is back in the forecast today with more hazy skies due to smoke in Idaho.

Records are likely to be tied or broken in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and possibly Denver this afternoon.

It will be sunny all day with the risk for heat stroke greatest between 11 am and 4 pm. Take breaks and have a drink with electrolytes and a salty snack if you have outdoor work or a hike planned today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 93; Low: 60. Sunny and very hot with a nice daytime breeze. The current record is 93 degrees set back in 1959.

Pueblo forecast: High: 99; Low: 59. Sunny and very hot with a nice afternoon breeze. The current record is 100 degrees set back in 2002.

Canon City forecast: High: 96; Low: 65. Sunny and very hot with a cooling daytime breeze.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 86; Low: 53. Mostly sunny and warm with a light breeze.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny and dry with breezy daytime conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 90/100s; Low: 50s. Sunny and very hot with a light afternoon breeze.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Very hot and breezy this afternoon with dry skies.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny, hot, and dry with breezy afternoon conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be one of the hottest days of the week, and a day where we once again likely break or tie heat records. We will stay breezy and warm Thursday night due to storms and outflow boundaries north of the Palmer Divide.

A strong cold front will hit the viewing area early Friday morning, dumping cooler temperatures and gusty winds into the region throughout the afternoon. Afternoon showers and storms are possible on Friday, mainly in the eastern mountains (Front Range & Wets) and along the Palmer Divide.

A secondary cold front Saturday morning with deep upslope flow and cloud cover will keep things very cool and fall-like with a chance for spotty showers and drizzle through the first half of the day.

Warmer and drier weather is expected at the start of next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

