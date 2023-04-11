Record heat today and tomorrow with increasing fire danger

Today’s Forecast:

The hottest weather of the year (so far) is expected this afternoon!

Highs will warm into the 80s with lots of sunshine, gusty winds, and dry daytime conditions.

Fire danger is high across the Colorado/Kansas border today with most counties east of La Junta under Red Flag criteria until 8 pm tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 80; Low: 47. Sunny, very warm, and breezy with dry afternoon conditions. The current record for today is 80 degrees set back in 1982.

Pueblo forecast: High: 87; Low: 45. Sunny and hot with breezy and dry afternoon conditions. The current heat record for today is 88 degrees set back in 2018.

Canon City forecast: High: 84; Low: 50. Sunny and hot with breezy and dry afternoon conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 73; Low: 40. Perfect weather with a light breeze and sunny skies.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunny and warm with a nice breeze and dry skies.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Sunny and hot with high fire danger for Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, Baca, and eastern Las Animas Counties from 12 pm to 8 pm tonight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Sunny and windy with elevated fire danger and hot afternoon temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Really beautiful with sunny skies, gusty winds, and comfortable temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be even warmer than today with highs in the mid 80s in Colorado Springs and upper 80s for Pueblo. Red Flag Warnings will be widespread on Wednesday with heat records likely broken in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Thursday will be cooler, but very windy with wind gusts in the 30 to 50 mph range. Fire danger in the plains will be very high again Thursday.

A combination of rain and snow showers is expected on Friday with some areas along and east of I-25 likely hearing thunder. We should be dry through the weekend.

