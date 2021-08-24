Record heat likely today

Today’s Forecast:

Westerly downslope winds will crank the heat across Colorado today with heat records likely to be tied or broken in Colorado Springs and Pueblo!

We'll stay dry across the region and gusty in and out of the mountains through the afternoon. While fire danger is minimal today, we still want to stay fire-conscious due to how dry the last month has been. Bring lots of water today and apply sunscreen if you'll be exercising or working outdoors.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 95; Low: 60. Hot and sunny with a westerly breeze through the day. The current heat record for today is 94 degrees set back in 1964.

PUEBLO: High: 101; Low: 59. Very hot today with a light breeze in the afternoon. The current heat record for today is 101 degrees set back in 2011.

CANON CITY: High: 97; Low: 63. Very hot and breezy at times with dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 83; Low: 51. Hot and breezy with dry skies and plenty of sunshine.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and sunny today with breezy afternoon conditions.

PLAINS: High: 90/100s; Low: 20s. Very hot today with light winds, sunny skies, and dry conditions through the afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Hot and windy at times with dry skies.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and sunny today with gusty winds out of the west and a need for sunscreen and extra water if you go on a hike.

Extended Outlook:

A weak front and wind change tomorrow bring highs back a few degrees along and east of the mountains with more dry skies.

Thursday we'll see a chance for isolated and scattered thunderstorms, mostly in the mountains but some out to I-25 in the Pikes Peak Region and along the Raton Mesa.

We'll stay hot into the start of the weekend with a few chances for isolated storms in our southern mountains Friday and Saturday. We should cool down to average temperatures by Sunday and Monday.

