Record heat likely in Colorado Springs with scattered daytime storms

Today’s Forecast:

Get ready for another day of very hot weather, but this time we'll see a little rain through the afternoon.

High heat is expected today across all of the plains, with the hottest air from Pueblo east to the Kansas border.

Colorado Springs could break or tie a record today, but Pueblo will be several degrees shy of record heat.

Storms will start in the mountains today and drift east to the I-25 corridor, with the best storm coverage expected up in the Pikes Peak Region and western Fremont County.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 96; Low: 64. Very hot today with the current heat record at 96 degrees, set back in 2005. Scattered storms are expected in the afternoon, and while severe weather is not expected, a few strong storms with heavy rain and lightning will be possible.

Pueblo forecast: High: 103; Low: 66. Extremely hot today but shy of the record which sits at 107 degrees from 2003. We could see an isolated storm or two this afternoon but the chances for Pueblo actually seeing rain in town or at Pueblo West are pretty low.

Canon City forecast: High: 98; Low: 69. Very hot today with a chance for scattered and isolated storms in the afternoon. Storm chances are best in western Fremont county and up into the mountains, but storms with pockets of heavy rain and lightning are possible in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 82; Low: 54. Warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. We could have a few strong storms in Teller County with small hail, lightning, and pockets of heavy rain. Severe weather is not expected at this time.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 60s. Warm with scattered daytime thunderstorms, some of which could be strong with heavy rain and lightning. Any hail today would be small and non-damaging.

Plains forecast: High: 100s; Low: 60s. Extremely hot with dry skies through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s and low 100s across all of the plains, so take plenty of breaks if you have to work outside today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Very hot with a small chance for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Storm chances are best west of the area into the mountains.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Scattered storms develop in the mountains around and after lunchtime, only to move east into the valleys and I-25 corridor. We won't see any severe weather today, but lightning and a few areas of small hail would be possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monsoon moisture gets stronger over the next several days, which will lead to more daily storm chances from the weekend into next week.

We'll see temperatures dip a few degrees over the next couple of days, but it'll still be well above average through next week.

