Record heat is possible today with a 25 degree temperature change Wednesday

Today’s Forecast:

A rollercoaster weather pattern is setting up this week, and we're climbing towards records today.

Forecast highs will be in the 80s and 90s in southern Colorado, with most areas sitting around 15 degrees higher than we're supposed to be for this time of year.

Scattered showers and storms are possible overnight in our mountains and valleys, but most of the plains will stay dry. Northern El Paso County is the only area in the plains that could see rain after midnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 89; Low: 58. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with breezy and hot daytime conditions. The current heat record is 90 today, set back in 2016. Isolated showers and storms are possible late tonight in northern El Paso County, mainly sometime after midnight.

Pueblo forecast: High: 96; Low: 63. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with breezy and very hot daytime conditions. The current heat record is 96 today, set back in 1970. We will stay dry today and tonight.

Canon City forecast: High: 91; Low: 64. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with hot and breezy daytime conditions. We will stay dry today and tonight.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 48. Mostly sunny to overcast today with very warm and breezy conditions. Scattered showers are possible overnight through early Wednesday morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with hot and breezy afternoon conditions. Isolated showers and storms are possible late tonight in northern El Paso County, mainly sometime after midnight.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Sunny to cloudy today with very hot and breezy afternoon conditions. We'll stay dry today and tonight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy today with breezy and hot afternoon conditions. We'll stay dry today and tonight.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Mostly cloudy and breezy through the afternoon with really way daytime air. Rain and thunderstorms are forecast to hit the mountains and valleys tonight, with the heaviest rain expected over the San Juan Mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Exceptionally heavy rain is forecast over portions of the mountains and Continental Divide, with the San Juans taking the brunt of our heavy rain through Thursday. Rockslides and mudslides with flash flooding will be the main concerns in and around the San Juans, including portions of Highway 160.

Scattered storms are forecast across the mountains, valleys, and plains over the next couple of days. Most of the rain will fall Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday night, and again Thursday afternoon.

The weekend looks dry and warmer, which will mean amazing weather conditions for anyone heading to the Colorado Springs Oktoberfest, or the Pueblo Chile Festival!

____

