Record-breaking temperatures expected for today

Today’s Forecast:

We are starting off the morning with a little bit of cooler temperatures. You could even get away with having a hot coffee instead of iced this morning once we get around 11 AM though we will already be in those mid-70s. Temperatures could break records in multiple places today. Not only would we be breaking the daily record, but we would break the all-time October high.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 88; Low: 53.

We could break records today for the Springs, with temperatures approaching the upper 80s. October 1st is about the time we see our first freeze, but it's safe to say we won't be seeing that anytime soon. Highs will be ping-ponging back and forth the rest of this week between the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 50.

Feels like a summer day for Pueblo with temperatures in the lower 90s today. This is well above average for the high temperatures. The all-time high for Pueblo in October is 94 degrees and we will likely tie that record today. Clear and sunny conditions will help to warm us up throughout the day.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 56.

Canon City will be approaching the upper 80s for today. Conditions could get breezy today, but nothing to be concerned about. Lows tonight will get down into the mid-50s and we should hold onto the clear conditions throughout the night.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 41.

Woodland Park will also be seeing above-average temperatures for this time of year. Even though highs are in the upper 70s the average for this time of year is 69 degrees. Lows will be getting down into the lower 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 85; Low: 51.

The Tri-Lakes area won't escape the summer-like temperatures with highs in the mid-80s today. Lows this morning were in the 50s, but we are gradually warming up. We have a couple of cold fronts that will move through that will push us back down into the 70s, but these temperatures are still above average for this time of year.

Plains forecast: High: Lower 90s; Low: Upper 40s.

Another hot day across the Plains is expected for today. We will also be dry for the next couple of days. This isn't helping some severe drought conditions for the very eastern part of the state. Highs today will get into the 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 86/88; Low: 52/51.

Highs today will get into the mid-to-upper 80s along with clear conditions. The sun will be out and about for the next couple of days which will help to keep the summer-like temperatures around. Lows will be dipping into the lower 50s at night.

Mountains forecast: High: Upper 70s; Low: Lower 40s.

The mountains are still above average for their temperatures as well. They aren't getting into the 80s, but the average for this time of year is in the 60s. Lows tonight will get down into the lower 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

The next couple of days will be a roller coaster ride in terms of the temperatures. We will see 70s, 80, and 90s all across southern Colorado for the next few days. I wouldn't be surprised if allergies start acting up as well because of the temperature differences. The models aren't showing any rain in the forecast for the next week at least.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.