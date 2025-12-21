Record-breaking temperatures are possible again on Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

Downsloping, westerly winds will heat up overnight lows, but it will still be chilly. Lows will dip into the 30s and 40s. Conditions will stay mostly clear this evening and overnight. Winds won't pick up until tomorrow morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 67;

Colorado Springs will stay mostly clear, and temperatures will quickly warm up. Winds will be gusty between 20-30mph. This combined with low relative humidity will cause some concern for fire danger.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 72;

Pueblo will have morning lows in the lower 30s. Afternoon highs will be well above average in the lower 70s. Windy conditions will pick back up and there will be a concern for fire danger. Avoid creating any sparks outside.

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 70;

Canon City will wake up to temperatures in the mid-40s. Gusty, downsloping winds will help temperatures to get into the 70s by the afternoon. This is well above average for this time of year.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 37; High: 61;

Woodland Park will see some of the strongest gusts tomorrow. At times winds will reach 40mph. Make sure to secure any loose holiday decor. Afternoon highs will be quite warm for this time of year in the lower 60s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 37; High: 65;

Monument will start to see winds pick up around 10AM and will approach 30mph at times. There is a concern for fire danger tomorrow with these gusty winds and little moisture. Be sure not to create any sparks in the area.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

The plains will be gusty tomorrow between 20s and 30 mph. Morning lows will be in the 30s, but this won't last long and afternoon temperatures will reach the 70s. Springfield will be approaching 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 41; High: 68/74;

Walsenburg and Trinidad will have very similar overnight lows in the 40s. During the afternoon, winds will pick up and help to warm temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

The mountains will have 30s overnight with a few passing clouds. It will be another warm day with some areas getting into the 60s. Winds will be gusty tomorrow, so travel with caution.

Extended outlook forecast:

The next 7 days look to hold steady with temperatures. Christmas Eve and Christmas

Day will have temperatures in the 60s. The continental divide will likely see some snow right before Christmas, but this will stay isolated out that way. Unfortunately, it's very unlikely that I-25 and the plains will see a white Christmas this year.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.