Record-breaking snowfall leaves southern Colorado with feet of snow

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures tonight will drop below freezing so any standing water on the road will likely turn to ice. Going into tomorrow, temperatures will get up into the 40s and 50s, so snow and ice will continue to melt. We will still see some sick spots on some roads, so drive carefully.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 51;

Temperatures tonight will drop below freezing and this could create some slick spots on the roads in the morning. Temperatures will gradually warm up throughout the day and we will have plenty of sunshine.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 54;

Temperatures tonight will drop into the lower 20s which could create some slick spots on the roads. Highs tomorrow will gradually warm into the mid 50s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 31; High: 53;

Canon City will get down to 31 degrees tonight, but by tomorrow we will be in the lower 50s. We could see some clouds early on, but we should continue to clear throughout the day.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 21; High: 48;

Woodland Park will get down into the lower 20s tonight, so the snow melt will refreeze and create slick spots on roadways. Temperatures tomorrow will get above freezing and the sun will be out and about.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 27; High: 50;

Lows tonight will get into the upper 20s, so snow melt will refreeze by the morning. Be carefully of any slick spots on roadways. Temperatures tomorrow will warm up into the lower 50s and we will have plenty of sunshine.

Plains forecast: Low: Teens; High: Upper 40s;

The plains will be a little colder than everyone else tonight with lows in the teens. This will refreeze snow melt and make roads slippery. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 29/25; High: 47/48;

Walsenburg saw some of the highest snow totals out of I-25 and this will take a while to melt. Especially, when overnight temperatures will be below freezing. Going into tomorrow temperatures will warm into the upper 40s.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 40s;

The ski resorts got a good amount of snow over the past few days which is some good news for the ones who have just opened. Temperatures overnight will be in the teens and tomorrow the highs will be in the 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Luckily, we are looking at a calmer weather pattern with some near seasonal averages. This time of year we are usually in the mid 50s, so we will eventually get back up to that throughout the week.

