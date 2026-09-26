Rebounding temperatures with dry time in store this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Tonight's Forecast: The Pikes Peak Region sees a few more strong storms for Friday night until about 8 PM before skies clear. Overnight, fewer clouds are expected, with lows in the 40s and 50s for most. Across the plains, temperatures will be warmer overnight with lingering thunderstorms into the later hours of the evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 49; High: 77;

The Pikes Peak Region will see thunderstorms linger until about 8 or 9 PM before clouds clear overnight. Colorado Springs will drop to 49 degrees Friday night. Saturday and Sunday will be warmer and drier, back in the 70s with sunshine. Next week will cool significantly by Tuesday, with 60s back in the forecast and more rain.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 52; High: 82;

50s are expected overnight tonight in Pueblo with minimal cloud cover. The weekend will be back in the 80s with dry time and a bit of a breeze. Next week cools by Tuesday with rain returning.

Canon City forecast: Low: 49; High: 79;

Canon City will see lows in the 50s for Friday night, with clouds clearing by midnight. A cool start is expected for Saturday ahead of upper 70s for Saturday afternoon. More sunshine and dry time are expected to start the weekend too. A similar forecast is in store for Sunday. By Tuesday, 60s will be in the forecast with thunderstorms returning.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 66;

40s are expected overnight in Teller County with mostly clear skies. Saturday and Sunday will be milder with sunshine and a breeze. Early next week will cool with showers and even a few snowflakes in the forecast.

Extended outlook forecast: After the nice weekend in the 70s and 80s with sunshine and dry time, the pattern changes again next week. Monday will stay mild with increased moisture and thunderstorm chances. Tuesday will be much cooler, with highs about 10 or 15 degrees below average. Tuesday will bring in more thunderstorm chances, and so will Wednesday. The end of the week will warm slightly as southern Colorado dries out too.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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