Really warm today with strong winds and elevated fire danger

Today’s Forecast:

The temperatures are awesome today, but the wind is not.

High Wind Warnings are in effect over the Sangre De Cristos and Huerfano County through Walsenburg today. We'll see the strongest winds in this region from mid-morning through the early afternoon. Gusts could be as strong as 60 to 75 mph.

Downslope winds will rapidly accelerate temperatures today with highs in the 60s across most of the plains. Fire danger will be elevated today, especially along the southern I-25 corridor and most of the plains south of Highway 50.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 62; Low: 33. Mostly cloudy, windy, and really warm. Wind gusts could max out in the 30 to 40 mph range.

Pueblo forecast: High: 69; Low: 30. Mostly cloudy with really warm and windy conditions. Wind gusts could max out in the 30 to 50 mph range.

Canon City forecast: High: 66; Low: 38. Mostly cloudy, warm, and really windy with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 49; Low: 24. Mostly cloudy, dry, and windy with gusts in the 40 mph range.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy, dry, and windy with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Partly sunny, warm, and windy with wind gusts in the 30 mph range. We will see elevated fire danger along and south of Highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. High wind warnings are in effect from the Sangre De Cristos near La Veta and Cuchara out east through Walsenburg. Gusts could range from 60 to 70 mph in this region out of the west. We'll stay windy along the southern I-25 corridor all day with really warm temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Snow with some rain will fall from the western slope through the Continental Divide today, but our local Sagnres and Wet Mountains will just stay windy and dry. Heavier snow is possible after midnight along the Continental Divide with light accumulations through the morning on the Sangres and the backside of the Wet Mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front will push through the mountains tonight, bringing more snow to the Continental Divide. We will see the front move into the plains from the late morning through the early afternoon with light snow showers and flurries, most of which will be in the mountains. We'll see really strong winds tomorrow afternoon as a low-pressure system deepens across the far eastern plains. Blowing dust will be possible from Pueblo through the eastern border.

We will be dry the rest of the week with a warm up into the 60s by Saturday!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.