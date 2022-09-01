Really hot on the first day of September

Today’s Forecast:

We're going to start September, meteorological Fall, with some of the hottest weather of the week!

A high-pressure ridge is responsible for the hot and dry weather this afternoon.

Temperatures will max out in the 90s this afternoon for most of the plains with 80s out in the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 90; Low: 59. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with hot and dry daytime conditions.

Pueblo forecast: High: 97; Low: 59. Sunny and very hot with breezy and dry afternoon conditions.

Canon City forecast: High: 93; Low: 64. Mostly sunny and hot with light winds and dry skies.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 50. Mostly sunny to partly sunny today with a great chance of staying dry today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny and dry with light daytime winds.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Sunny and very hot with dry afternoon conditions.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny and dry with breezy daytime conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Partly cloudy with just a few isolated thunderstorms in the mountains and valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be a degree or two hotter than today with highs in the 90s over the plains and 80s in the mountains.

A cool front will move across the state Friday afternoon, but the actual cooler air will be present on Saturday.

We stay hot and dry through most of next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.